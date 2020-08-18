GEC weighs plans if any staff tests positive for COVID, changes early voting hours

The Guam Election Commission on Monday night said there will be changes in the hours for early voting, and considered having a backup plan should any GEC staff or precinct official tests positive for COVID-19 heading into the Aug. 29 primary election.

"What's the plan if a staff or precinct official gets sick? We need to have a backup plan," GEC Commissioner Jerry Crisostomo said during the GEC meeting via Zoom.

GEC Vice Chair Alice Taijeron said a plan is needed "if GEC can't run the election" because of positive tests. She said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases is concerning.

Recently, some GovGuam agencies and private businesses have had to close temporarily after reporting a positive case of COVID-19.

In GEC's case, a closure over positive COVID-19 test could mean a postponement or cancellation of the primary election.

The ongoing early voting also may have to be suspended if any GEC staff tests positive, some commissioners said.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, 1,549 had already availed of the in-office absentee voting, or early voting, based on GEC data. That's a fraction of the 54,000-plus registered voters.

Some commissioners said they heard of protocols that prohibit an employee from going to work even while waiting for the result of their COVID-19 testing, whether as a result of contact tracing or by voluntarily getting tested.

No GEC staff has been tested recently, including those that have been in contact with early voters since July 30.

"I'm worried we're turning a blind eye by not insisting they (GEC staff) get tested," Election Commissioner Patrick Civille said.

The last time GEC staff were tested was around April: two because of contact tracing, and one was a voluntary testing. The three tested negative.

GEC Chairman Mike Perez asked GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan to submit a backup plan should a GEC staff or precinct official tests positive, and to clarify the protocols with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Pangelinan said during the ongoing Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, early voting hours will be changed:

This week, early voting will still be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. But there won't be Saturday early voting anymore on Aug. 22 to give GEC time to prepare for the primary election

Next week, from Monday to Friday, early voting will only be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment to vote early is encouraged to contact GEC at 477-9791.

Pangelinan said voter registration also ends on Aug. 19, which is also the deadline to file a preliminary primary election campaign contributions and expenditures report.

The test election will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Thursday, at the University of Guam Fieldhouse.

GEC commissioners see the need to test run the machines, while also acknowledging the need to ensure health and safety protocols because of COVID-19.

Senators voted to expand early voting, while voting down a proposal to cancel the primary election and advance all candidates to the general election because of COVID-19.