GEC working with GovGuam agencies to hold smooth primary election

The island’s 2022 primary election is here and in full swing.

The Guam Election Commission has partnered with multiple government of Guam agencies to ensure a smooth primary election for registered voters on the island.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director at GEC, told The Guam Daily Post of the partnerships the election agency is working with.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With the recent rise in power outages, Pangelinan noted, the Guam Power Authority will be placed at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, another partnership, to make sure operations run smoothly when it comes to electricity.

“So, Guam Power Authority, I've already touched bases with them,” said Pangelinan. “They'll be with us at the election return center.”

This was the first year GEC worked with the Guam Visitors Bureau, she noted.

GVB’s visitor safety officers helped with traffic at the early voting center at The Westin Resort Guam.

Meanwhile, GEC also is working with Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City for homebound voting, Pangelinan said.

She listed the rest of the partnerships that she said will help make sure elections go well.

Collaborations

Guam Department of Public Works: Local law requires that the ballots are transported in DPW buses.

Guam Police Department: GPD is a consistent partner. The law requires that the ballots be accompanied by police officers.

Guam Department of Education, for polling sites.

Mayors’ Council of Guam: Two mayors are assisting with polling sites at the Guam Congress Building.

Island voters can contact GEC by calling 671-477-9791 for homebound voting.