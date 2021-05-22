The Guam Election Commission is poised to request a $1.9 million fiscal year 2022 budget, but that does not take into account early voting, should there be more demand for it, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, GEC was reporting more than 1,000 early voters.

With COVID-19 health and safety protocols and senators' decision to expand the voting period in 2020 to 45 days, the number of early voters reached about 13,000.

Pangelinan said early voting during the 2022 primary election may not be as long as 45 days, but could be only 21 days.

The $1.9 million proposed fiscal 2022 budget takes into account the 2022 primary election and preparations for the gubernatorial elections.

The November elections next year fall under fiscal 2023, but some materials and preparations need to be purchased and done in fiscal 2022, Pangelinan said.

The legislative hearing on GEC's proposed fiscal 2022 budget is June 9.

In fiscal 2021, GEC also requested $1.9 million, but ended up receiving a budget of $1.6 million. Federal pandemic funds helped GEC hold early voting, a special election and the general election in 2020, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.