GEC: Write-in candidates in canceled primaries don't advance

Write-in candidates in the canceled 2020 primary race won't advance to the general election and their names are not on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, said Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

This was in response to a request from James Terbio to the commission that he and other write-in candidates, who informed the commission ahead of the primary election date that they were seeking office by a write-in campaign, advance to the general election.

"I do know that people did write me in as a senatorial candidate on the Republican side of the ballot during the early voting period," Terbio wrote.

With only 14 senatorial candidates from the Republican Party of Guam, Terbio believes he had "a very good chance of reaching the required number of votes in the primary."

Pangelinan said Terbio's request is not supported by law.

"A write-in candidate is not automatically deemed to be a 'qualified candidate' as a result of the cancellation of the 2020 primary election," Pangelinan wrote.

On Friday, the GEC mailed 82 absentee ballots and electronically sent 105 others for the general election, Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post.

They came with federal write-in ballots, which the voters will use in case of a runoff election in the three-way delegate race.

Those federal write-in ballots, however, can be sent back to GEC only after the Nov. 3 general election, Pangelinan said.

If there is a runoff election for the delegate position, off-island voters will have until Dec. 2 to send these ballots to the GEC.

No hand count

The Republican Party of Guam, separately, asked the commission for a hand count of all the write-in votes on the absentee ballots during the early voting period, before the enactment of a law canceling the 2020 primary election.

Pangelinan said the absentee ballots in the canceled primary election are not officially cast, and the commission does not have the authority to count the write-in votes contained on those ballots.

Early voting for the general election began Sept. 19 and ends Oct. 30, even during a stay-at-home order or under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.