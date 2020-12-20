GEDA: $1.7M more needed for rent relief

An additional $1.7 million is needed for the Small Business Rent Assistance Grant on top of the $3 million the Guam Economic Development Authority transmitted to the Department of Administration on Thursday.

The program pays up to two months of past-due commercial rent for local businesses.

GEDA CEO Melanie Mendiola said 500 businesses have been processed and approved and are slated to receive their portion of the $3 million grant.

“So $3 million is being transmitted to DOA as we speak,” she said. “And we have requested from the Office of the Governor an additional $1.7 million for the remaining awards. We’re currently awaiting word from the front office whether or not they’re able to authorize the additional $1.7 million. We expect to hear something in the coming days.”

An additional 253 applications are still being processed; these applications are missing documents.

“So we’re waiting on a lease, we’re waiting on GRT, business license – things like that,” Mendiola said during the GEDA board meeting Thursday.

Mendiola said 1,039 applications were received for the rent assistance grant.

Of those, 286 were deemed ineligible. However, no ineligibility letters have been sent yet because officials want to take a second look, she said.

“There are some that (fall into) maybe gray areas – businesses that we think might qualify under the current definition of qualified businesses,” she said. “We don’t want to say no until we know it’s a no.”

During the meeting, Chairman David John noted that between the rent assistance, the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program and the Healthcare Systems Stabilization Grant, GEDA has provided about $20 million in grant money to the community this year.

Health care grant

Mendiola said there were 24 clinics that were awarded $1.38 million: 21 Tier 1 and three Tier 2 clinics.

In response to a board member who asked about the nine applications that were turned down, Mendiola said there were two main reasons.

“A clinic had to suffer interruption, meaning revenue had to go down,” she said. However, a comparison of 2019 and 2020 showed that some of the nine applicants saw an increase in revenue.

In addition, she said the grant is meant for clinic facilities and not individual medical professionals who provide services as contracted physicians.

“The governor wanted it to be for clinics,” Mendiola said. Some of those who also were excluded from the grant were dentists, chiropractors and acupuncture therapists.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero created the grant program with a Sept. 29 executive order for clinics that demonstrated business loss. The grant is funded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, through GEDA.

Tier 1 facilities can receive up to $50,000 each.

There was no maximum grant award set for Tier 2 clinics, such as TakeCare/FHP, American Medical Center and the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic.

Small business grant

Mendiola also reported that GEDA awarded 2,338 grants via the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Program.

That’s a total of $16.7 million. She said there are still some companies with pending documents, which applying businesses have until the end of the week to submit.

She said included in the 144 applications in the process phase are companies that aren’t on Guam, people who were “shooting in the dark,” and those who didn’t include documentation.