GEDA board member: H-2B workers crucial for outside-the-fence projects

Like many agencies on the island, the Guam Economic Development Authority is working to draft comments on plans to set up the 360-degree Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System on Guam.

The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency and its military partners are in the process of developing an environmental impact statement on the proposal, which includes gathering public comments and hosting open-house scoping meetings. The system is expected to be deployed in 2027.

According to Melanie Mendiola, the GEDA administrator and CEO, the governor's office asked GEDA to look at the proposed defense system's economic effects in conjunction with its sister agencies, including the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Department of Labor.

GEDA board members were asked for feedback during a meeting Monday and, as the discussion doubled back to housing affordability, Siska Hutapea, board secretary, began to emphasize issues with foreign workers coming to Guam on H-2B visas.

"Right before the (military buildup for the Marines realignment), our median house price was $245,000. Now, it's $430,000. We used to be able to build houses for like $100 per square foot. Now, it's at least $250 a square foot. ... What it does to our local real estate market is there are no construction companies capabilities that can be used outside the fence," said Hutapea, who also serves as the president of Cornerstone Evaluation.

"The solution is to allow H-2B workers for outside-the-fence work. It's crucial. We really need that," Hutapea added.

To tie the issue to employment matters, Hutapea also suggested that H-2B workers could train high school students looking to enter a trade.

"Someone will need to do the work. And how great it will be for us to take advantage of these H-2B workers, while at the same time, (helping) our local real estate market," Hutapea said.

She said she couldn't emphasize enough the need for the military to help Guam with a policy for H-2B workers.

Defense budget

Hutapea added that it would be a "calamity" for the National Defense Authorization Act not to include a provision on H-2B workers for Guam.

The U.S. House of Representatives version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act doesn't contain an extension for Guam's exemption to a limitation on H-2B visas, but the Senate version does. Guam Del. James Moylan has said he would push to maintain that language in the reconciliation process.

Monday's board discussion wasn't the first time that Hutapea has discussed the drain that military projects have had on local construction resources. She spoke to The Guam Daily Post about the issue earlier this year.

The projects are part of an effort to transfer thousands of U.S. Marines and their dependents to Guam from Okinawa, Japan. The military buildup has been associated with affordable housing concerns on the island.

And now, the missile defense system presents another major military project for Guam.

"I hear the military rental rate is so high, it's driving up the prices. That's not the problem. They haven't increased the rent for (the) military in 10 years," Hutapea said Monday. "The real problem is construction company capabilities."