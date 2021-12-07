The Guam Economic Development Authority board has approved the hiring of Montague, De Rose & Associates LLC as GEDA's financial advisor.

The government of Guam will be seeking financing options for a number of projects, including up to $500 million for the construction of the proposed modern medical campus facility and up to $150 million for a new prison facility.

Moreover, recently passed Public Laws 36-56, the medical campus financing legislation, and 36-57, the prison financing legislation, task GEDA with developing financial plans for the respective projects.

The firm will be assisting with these endeavors.

GEDA Public Finance Manager Christina Garcia stated the agency is still finalizing the contract with Montague, De Rose & Associates - a California-based LLC. The firm's fee will essentially be tied to bond financing for projects.

"MDA is a full-service independent municipal advisory firm solely committed to the public sector and its financing needs," Garcia stated in a presentation to the board.

The company was founded in California in 1995, and over the last 26 years, has assisted clients in the structuring and sale of over $252 billion in short- and long-term debt issuances over the last 26 years, according to the presentation.

MDA is also registered as a municipal advisor with both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas had discussed Guam bonds in October, and the role and benefit of having a municipal advisor.

The board of directors at GEDA approved MDA's selection during a meeting on Nov. 18.

GEDA had been looking for a consulting firm, investment firm or commercial bank to provide financial advisory services to the agency. GEDA sought proposals for financial advisory services on Sept. 30. The deadline for proposals was on Oct. 26.

According to the presentation provided to the GEDA board, there were two proposals. The other was from BLX Group LLC.

While MDA does not have experience on Guam, it has worked with non-rated and non-investment grade clients, according to the presentation for the board.