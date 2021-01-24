Pandemic-hit small businesses received more than $21 million in grants from the Guam Economic Development Authority, while an additional $1.75 million for rent relief is still awaiting funding from Adelup.

Should the additional funding be released, total GEDA grant awards related to helping small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic would reach more than $23 million, based on data presented at the GEDA board meeting Thursday.

GEDA approved 695 applications under the Small Business Rent Assistance Grant Program, GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola told the board.

Of the total, 403 checks have already been distributed, for a total of $3 million.

GEDA, however, has yet to secure some $1.75 million in additional funding from Adelup, to be able to distribute grant money to 292 more small businesses.

More than 1,000 applied for the rent relief program, which pays up to two months of past-due commercial rent relief for local businesses. Nearly 290 of the applicants were deemed ineligible.

Under the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant, some $17 million was awarded to small businesses, Mendiola said.

"We believe we're able to fulfill the requests that came in through the end of the year," Mendiola told the board. More than 2,000 obtained help under this program.

The program was created with a $20 million budget, which was later reduced to $14 million and then increased to $17 million to meet the demand of additional applicants.

For the Healthcare System Stabilization Grant, GEDA awarded some $1.4 million in grants to 25 clinics including a reconsideration for one application.

Mendiola said the governor set aside $2 million for this program, but the remaining amount has been tapped for public health related measures.

GEDA is now conducting internal post-grant audits on the three programs.

For the rent relief, for example, GEDA's audit includes checking sample grant recipients as to whether they used the funds for what they said they would use them for.

"Also, landlords do have the ability to let us know if they did not get paid," Mendiola said.