GEDA hiring 16 workers for temporary jobs

The Guam Economic Development Authority will hire temporary employees to help vet and process an expected influx of applications from both parents and day cares for increased federal aid for child care.

GEDA’s board of directors approved a change to the autonomous agency’s staffing pattern at a meeting held last week, to allow management to bring on board up to 16 new hires. The hires will be limited-term appointments, which expire when federal funding for the positions runs out.

“We have a certain date to encumber funds, and I believe a year after that to spend it. The money is coming from the Child Care and Development Fund, which is different from the governor’s main, discretionary pot of money out of the American Rescue Plan,” said Melanie Mendiola, GEDA’s administrator.

The hiring won’t have any impact on GEDA’s existing budget. Mendiola told board members that funding for the 16 salaries would come from the child care grant.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, which will primarily administer and manage the program, previously disclosed to The Guam Daily Post that about 7% of about $96 million in Child Care and Development Fund money would be used to support operations. That will now include GEDA’s temporary hires.

“That plan is to have most, if not all, of the new hires in by about March 15. One of the good things about these positions being limited term is that there’s less of an involved process to bring them in,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola advised those interested in applying for the positions to begin reaching out to GEDA directly to submit a job application or resume. Existing GEDA employees will also be given an option to be detailed to the temporary positions – as long as doing so doesn’t jeopardize ongoing programs.

“Some of our workers, they’re staffing divisions that deal with courting new investments. With the ongoing pandemic, some might feel like they can take on this added task, and with their experience in compliance and other programs, they would be able to help train any new hires who need the help,” she said.

Child care expansion

The new hires are part of a larger effort by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to increase local capacity for and access to child care, using federal funding authorized by Congress.

In November 2021, she created a new “Division of Children’s Wellness” under DPHSS to oversee the critical buildup.

“By creating (this division), we are addressing an urgent need on our island and committing to pushing federal funds out to our community that will increase child care eligibility, provide financial support to existing child care providers, and expand programs that grow our child care services and support child care in underserved communities,” the governor stated at the time.

Most of the funds will be used for direct grant distribution to parents and child care centers.

For instance, child care subsidies given to parents who qualify for financial support have been expanded, with eligibility rates increasing by 21%.

According to figures provided by DPHSS, a family with one child can qualify for a no-cost co-pay if their monthly income is less than $1,064. Single-child families who make between $1,065 and $2,556.75 can also qualify for a partial subsidy, with just a $25 co-pay for their child.

A maximum co-pay for families qualified for the program is capped at $75, regardless of family size.

Leon Guerrero has also underscored the importance to provide more aid to license-exempt providers, which can include relatives like grandparents and godparents.

The new division is tasked with finding ways to streamline the process to get more of these kinds of providers approved and supported through grants.