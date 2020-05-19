The Guam Economic Development Authority launched the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant to provide $20 million to small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the agency would begin accepting grant applications. The grants will range from $1,000 to $30,000 depending on the Gross Receipts Tax previously filed.

Half of the total amount - $10 million - has been set aside from CARES Act funding to benefit smaller businesses with gross receipts of $500,000 or below who have not received federal assistance through the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) or the Payroll Protection Program.

The second round of funding, the remaining $10 million, will benefit businesses with $1.5 million or below in gross receipts regardless of federal award status under other programs.

“According to the US SBA Office of Advocacy, there are around 3,466 small businesses in existence on Guam. We hope that through this grant, as well as other programs and loans, we can help small businesses weather the storm,” said Mendiola.

Applications will be evaluated by a team in-house at GEDA and applicants can expect to receive a decision within one week. Those who apply for the second round of funding may submit their applications but will not receive an answer on their application until the first round of funding has been awarded or three weeks, whichever comes first, the administrator added.

Those businesses that receive the grant funding will be asked to sign documentation regarding what they’re utilizing the funding for and cannot use the grant funding to cover the same things that will be covered by EDIL and PPP funds.

Interested participants can go online for a list of eligibility requirements: www.investguam.com/smallbusiness.

Applications are being accepted via email until the $20 million in funding set aside under the CARES Act is exhausted or until December 30, 2020, whichever comes first.

For more information, please contact the Guam Economic Development Authority Grant Help Desk at 671-647- 4338 or email smallbusiness@investguam.com.