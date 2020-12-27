GEDA looks to downsize office at ITC building

The Guam Economic Development Authority is reducing its office space at the ITC building in Tamuning.

During a recent GEDA board meeting, Melanie Mendiola, GEDA administrator, said they are trying to extend the lease for another two years at ITC at the current rate. The fiscal year 2020 budget authorized just over $202,000 for office space.

“Our goal in the next 12 months is to downsize our main office,” Mendiola said. “We believe we occupy too much space,” she said, noting the agency will be “getting rid of things that are outdated and storing things online.”

Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post that the landlord is looking at increasing the rate, so the agency is trying to lock in the current rate.

“GEDA has always had a favorable lease agreement,” Mendiola said. The new management in place, however, is looking to make improvements to the building and making the rent uniform among all tenants, which would likely mean higher costs for GEDA at their current size.

Ongoing effort

Mendiola did note in an emailed response to questions that the effort is part of “an ongoing fiscally disciplined approach toward government expenses.”

“If you compare the size of our workforce in proportion to the size of our office, we believe that you will find that we occupy more square feet than what is optimal,” she said. “Further, as we move forward in a world of virtual meetings and fewer in-person interactions and some ongoing teleworking, we believe the trend will be toward smaller spaces – so we think this is a good move for us to explore.”

During the meeting, board members noted GEDA did manage to end fiscal 2020 in the black.

Maintaining costs

Mendiola said maintaining consistent revenues has been a challenge in the past.

"In 2020, after the first lockdown, during our June board meeting, the board did not take formal action, but we took the approach that with the uncertainty of the coming months, GEDA should be more conservative about spending,” she said. “With that, executive management took a number of steps: froze increments (which carried on into this fiscal year); and lowered certain budgeted items including travel, marketing and professional services, which brought down our expenses by about $100,000.”

When asked if the downsizing was part of an effort to maintain costs, she noted they are trying to “do more with less.”

“We believe virtual conferences will replace the need for in-person conferences and consequently reduce travel in the budget for the second year. We have reduced professional expenses further. Our board continues to waive their board stipends. We don't serve meals at our meetings. And lastly, we are focusing training on local training and what is available virtually and what is professionally necessary versus training just for the sake of training,” she added. “Honestly, it's just a lot of little things that add up to big savings, but at the same time, will not hurt our employees or most importantly, will not sacrifice service to the people of Guam.”

She noted that as the agency charged with developing the island’s economy, GEDA is “hopeful with the vaccine that our economy will rebuild and we continuously work toward diversification.”

She added that regardless of a pandemic or emergency situation, it is good practice to take “a good, hard look at your finances and where you can cut the waste.”