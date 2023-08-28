More examination of the impact that a new 360-degree missile defense system and further military projects will have on the island’s economy is needed, according to the Guam Economic Development Authority.

GEDA submitted comments to the Missile Defense Agency for the project, which is expected to get off the ground starting in 2025. The Guam Daily Post obtained a copy of comments submitted by GEDA and numerous other GovGuam agencies.

GEDA pointed out several issues with the housing market, workforce, tourism industry and wealth inequality that may be further exacerbated by the expanded military presence the Guam Defense System will bring.

Though defense spending will pump more dollars into the positively trending local economy, a long-term analysis is needed, GEDA stated.

Prior to the military realignment from Okinawa to Guam, the median home price was $245,000, GEDA said in its comments. That’s now up to $430,000, with defense construction sucking up much of the manpower in the local market, the comment states, pointing to the 4,500 H-2B visa holders who are working only behind the fence.

“The cumulative effect of all regional defense activity has major implications on housing already evidenced by the home price increases. Any further strain will drive a further chasm between housing for military personnel versus nonmilitary personnel. Further examination of the current policy for H-2B visa must be performed prior to moving forward,” GEDA wrote.

And GovGuam is unaware of what impact the new missile defense sites, with associated radar and launcher components, will have on development and the price of land, the agency stated. “The Government of Guam is unaware of the scope of the construction and how it may enhance or hinder development.”

Much of the money spent on defense doesn’t stay with the island, either. Though about 16% of defense project awards do go to local small businesses, a rate that’s higher than the national average, according to the agency, only about 5% of local businesses are engaged in federal contracting.

Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation data shows that "gross receipts of off-island-headquartered construction companies reported gross receipts that were nearly 10 times the size of gross receipts of on-island construction companies."

More needs to be done to engage local small businesses, given the “frenzy of activity,” GEDA said.

And just as important is the impact that the military presence is having on the local job market. GovGuam line agencies recently had to implement a 22% across-the-board pay raise to keep up with the rate of employees fleeing local government for the defense sector. And with the recent tourism slump, private sector employees have been migrating "inside the fence," leaving the travel industry with manpower shortages.

“Most employees of the defense sector are given base pay, cost-of-living allowance, and allowed to shop and fuel their vehicles on the military base. While the greater pay leads to greater spending power, the share of the dollar that is circulated outside the base is unknown. … It is concerning that this project will further strain the local workforce and the growing divide between defense-aligned occupations and non-defense-aligned occupations,” the agency wrote.

While the “jubilance” of rapid construction may inflate short-term economic numbers, it is “not an indicator of the long-term health of the island’s small businesses and overall workforce," according to GEDA.

More understanding is needed to prevent the “fragmented distribution of wealth in the economy,” GEDA added.

And the numerous missile defense sites are becoming a “growing concern” for the island's image as a visitor destination. Guam’s overall appeal with the “imposing military presence” is unknown, and requires more study, GEDA said.

Impact on tourism

GEDA also questioned whether increased military presence will result in more strict protocols for visitors from the tourism source markets of Japan and Korea, who already face slower-than-average visa approvals. Restricted air space activity also is a concern.

“Staycation” opportunities for visiting military members don’t keep up with the profit margins of and volume of visitors from Asia, which Guam’s tourism industry has been built on, GEDA noted.

Overall, the unknown impacts raise concern about Guam continuing to attract investors, and the ability for the island’s economy to further diversify.

“GEDA is unaware of the scope of the new projects and construction and the skill level needed for any civilian workforce requirement. This impacts the inflow of capital to new industries and needs further examination, the (environmental impact statement) should include an assessment to address the above concerns,” the comment concludes.

