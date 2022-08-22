The community got a better understanding of some of the governor’s assistance programs at an event held Saturday by the Guam Economic Development Authority at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo.

At the center court of the establishment were staffers from the Guam Child Care and Relative Care grant program as well as its recipients, who presented what the programs are about to the dozens of participants.

“Oh, it was a huge success,” said event organizer Pinki Lujan, who does communications and is also a loan servicing representative at GEDA. “So the reason why we were there was to promote the governor's child care program. So SKIP and why we invited Talent Box and One Ballet is because they are recipients of a grant that allows grant recipients the vouchers to be used at their facility.”

The programs Lujan is referring to are the Prugråman Pinilan Child Care Program and its expansion Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan Relative Care Program.

The child care program covers up to 100% of monthly child care costs for certified child care providers for children ages 0 to 13 years old.

“This is, you know, a community outreach event to our parents and our families. And, of course, our providers are here for child care,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “So the program, we're pushing out money to families, we're pushing out money to the centers, the providers, we've given 44 day care center providers about $400,000 each, so they can use that to continue operating, continue employing their people, and also to do some upgrades in facilities.”

The Relative Care Program, which launched Aug. 16, pays $675 a month per child to relatives such as grandparents, godparents, older siblings or other members of local families who act as child care providers.

“We just launched relative care, which means that that program provides funding and resources to the aunties and the grandmas that take care of the child for their children, right? So that's our culture. And so we are helping them out also in terms of financial assistance. And all this does, I think, is it shifts your expenses by helping them with government subsidies in their expenses for child care. So, I think it's a very good program for people to take advantage of,” the governor said.

Residents can obtain more information about both programs and learn how to participate by visiting the GEDA website at investguam.com.