The Guam Economic Development Authority has asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for $37.8 million to help more pandemic-hit small businesses, from the $630 million that GovGuam expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola told the board during Thursday's meeting that $31 million will be for additional economic recovery grant funding for small businesses, this time including farmers who were not previously covered.

Another $1.8 million will be for small businesses that have been waiting for their rent assistance program award since last year, Mendiola said. More than 290 are still awaiting payments. GEDA approved their applications but the agency ran out of funding after awarding rent assistance to more than 400 other businesses worth $3 million.

The remaining $5 million is to shore up economic diversification initiatives, she said.

The governor's Economic Diversification Working Group is exploring the viability of 11 industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, developing a Silicon Village initiative, ship repair, aquaculture and agriculture, and satellite launch industry.

GEDA board Chairman David John said it's halfway through fiscal year 2021 but "the pandemic continues to be a challenge for our economy."

But he noted that Guam continues to "rebuild and build back better."

Other business

At the meeting, the GEDA board unanimously approved a resolution allowing GovGuam to refinance existing business privilege tax bonds that officials said could save more than $40 million in payments over the life of those bonds. This comes shortly after GovGuam completed a similar bond refinancing involving hotel occupancy tax bonds.

GEDA officials also said that Guam received approval for $54 million under the Small Business Credit Initiative, aimed at strengthening state programs supporting the financing of small businesses.

The GEDA board also briefly discussed possible sites for a new hospital, beside Eagles Field in Mangilao along Route 15. GovGuam and the Navy discussed possible leasing options for the use of excess military land for a new hospital.

Another option that the Medical Center Working Group is considering is Oka Point, John said. It's closer to the existing Guam Memorial Hospital location.

Some senators and the governor have envisioned a complex where all medical and health care agencies are located including a new GMH, Department of Public Health and Social Services offices and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

"The view of everyone is we cannot put all our eggs in one basket," he said, adding that there's a need to understand the benefits and risks associated with all viable sites in the event any environmental, cultural, infrastructure and other concerns arise.

The governor plans to set aside $300 million of more than $600 million in direct relief for GovGuam under the American Rescue Plan, and have the rest covered under the $2 trillion Biden infrastructure plan.

At the GEDA board meeting, Mendiola said the governor's office is still trying to clarify whether Guam is included in the massive infrastructure package. She said the governor is interested in the inclusion of Guam's water infrastructure projects such as those at the Gil Baza Subdivision and upgrades in the water system.