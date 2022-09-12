The Guam Economic Development Authority will be reaching out to grant program recipients in an effort to track economic recovery among small businesses. GEDA is requesting Business Privilege Tax filing data from July 2021 to July 2022. Representatives will be contacting grant recipients either by phone or mail with instructions for participation, according to a release from the agency.

COVID-19 saw tourism, the island's main industry, collapse to a standstill during the height of the pandemic. Now, with the advent of vaccines and the opening up of the economy, many eyes have turned toward advancing recovery.

Government assistance to local businesses had come in the form of multiple programs over the last two years, including the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grants and, more recently, the Local Employers' Assistance Program.

More than $60 million had been pumped into LEAP through a combination of federal relief funding and local money. While LEAP loans or grants have helped businesses stay afloat in an economy that may still be a year or more away from fully recuperating, the pandemic had affected some businesses more than others. Businesses such as Hafa Adai Shooting Gallery are struggling to keep their doors open and their people employed.

GEDA has spent just about all of the LEAP funding and likely doesn't have enough money for a second round, according to GEDA Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola. She spoke to the Guam Daily Post last month about wanting to obtain data to gauge how recovery is progressing.

"Our very first pandemic assistance grant program touched over 2,500 businesses. And (LEAP), we had 900 eligible. My thoughts are, if you go from 2,500 that need help to 900, ... hopefully, we're at the point where fewer than 900 need help. We just need to figure how many businesses those are and where we can go from here," Mendiola said at the time.

There has been some good news for Guam over the last few months, at least. Unemployment in March fell to around 5%, lower than even the unemployment rate in December 2019. But this not only reflected an increase in employment, but also people leaving the workforce and no longer looking for employment.

Job growth in March was driven largely by construction, with H-2B workers also counted in the payroll survey. Meanwhile, workers in the service industry only grew 4.7% between December 2020 and March 2022.

Visitor arrivals began to take off around April. The Guam Visitors Bureau reported that arrivals in July grew 16% above projected forecasts, indicating a strong showing moving forward. About half of all visitors to Guam are anticipated to come from South Korea.

However, air service changes in September may be indicative of some turbulence ahead.

Flight schedule adjustments

During an Aug. 30 meeting of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority board, it was reported that T'Way Air would decrease its Incheon service from daily flights to four flights weekly. This would be for most of September, according to the month's flight network. Air Seoul would also reduce its Incheon service, from twice daily to four times weekly, with two extra sections on Sept. 9 and Sept. 12. Jeju Air would go from twice daily to just daily with extra sections from Sept. 1 to 12. Jin Air would also decrease its Busan flights from five times weekly to three times weekly.

Moreover, Japan Airlines is scheduled to suspend Narita flights from October through December.

Monte Mesa, co-founder of the Guam Travel & Tourism Association, said LEAP funding was issued early this year thinking that tourism would start rebounding in the summer.

"However, as we've seen it, we did get an uptick in July and August, but then in September we started to see a shift again on a downward trend in terms of air seat capacities coming out of Korea as well as Japan," Mesa said, later attributing the reduction for Korea to a high COVID-19 infection rate "sort of" toning down travel demand.

The September GVB industry update noted that for Korea, a recent decline of new cases in August had raised some optimism that the latest COVID-19 wave may have reached its peak, although authorities remain on alert.

Mesa said he hoped all LEAP recipients would respond to GEDA so that data can be compiled, adding that they know not everyone is still suffering, but there are some people yet to recover because they depend on visitors.

"And we're not even at 50% of what we used to get. It's still, at best, 30% of our 2019 (Korea) arrival numbers. So, definitely we're missing a big chunk. And it was nice to see the uptick in July and August from the Korea market but now it's simmered down again," Mesa said.

Another factor Mesa highlighted was the value of currencies in Japan and Korea having weakened compared to the dollar, making travel and accommodations more expensive.

"However, there are still overseas travelers that have a little bit more disposable income. ... So the question now is, if tourism really is that engine that stimulates the local economy, then we need to re-invest some of the surpluses that the government is claiming it has or some of the federal funds still available ... by giving GVB additional funds to do effective marketing programs in both Korea and Japan," Mesa said, adding that the key is to promote Guam as a safe travel destination.

"We need to say that we are safe and we got documents to prove it. That's where the government needs to work with (Department of Public Health and Social Services) because we tested thousands of people that came in July and August and none or maybe a very small percentage, if anybody, tested positive leaving Guam. ... I have not gotten the statistics ... to see what the percentage of positives have turned out. That has never been answered. That needs to be answered and if it's very low then we need to shout that out in both Korea and Japan," Mesa said.

Ebb and flow

Gerry Perez, the acting president and CEO at GVB, said there is "nothing new" about airline carriers adjusting flight schedules, and that it is an operational function to an individual carriers' demand.

"However, when looking at overall seat capacity for the island, we are on a positive trajectory compared to last year, up 27%," Perez said.

Weekly seat capacity at this time is just a little over 23,000. That's significantly higher than from earlier this year, but is about 4,000 seats short of the weekly capacity in August.

Perez added that he also wasn't concerned about JAL suspending flights from October through December, noting that GVB had always anticipated a slower return for the Japan market. Perez added that JAL is also a proven legacy carrier to Guam, which is a relationship he expects to endure.

"We also must keep in mind that Guam is just one of several destinations that are being marketed in Korea and Japan. While the free COVID testing program helped us with drawing visitors to the island, it is getting more competitive with other destinations opening up. The summer travel season is ending and new travel trends will emerge in the fall. This is just the ebb and flow of travel," Perez said.

He said GVB appreciated Mesa's support of the agency, referring to calls for more marketing investment, but also noted that there are many factors that go into GVB's budget and activities.

"Our enabling legislation requires partnership with local businesses and encouraging product development as well. Additional funding is welcomed as it would go into programs that could grow arrivals and speed up recovery, like travel trade support in our source markets," Perez said.

GVB and airport officials visited Japan in early August to promote Guam. Perez said the strategy was simple: meet with foreign carriers to encourage new routes to Guam and work to get direct service from Haneda airport.

"These are important because it will drive competition and demand to Guam, while enabling us and our visitors to travel at more affordable rates," Perez added.