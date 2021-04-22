Business stakeholders will soon have a chance to weigh in on a new round of assistance being organized by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

While it is still waiting for the governor to approve its $37.8 million request out of the the federal subsidy granted by the American Rescue Plan, GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the agency is working to launch the programs as soon as next month.

“If there’s a way that we can design a program that would more proportionately benefit a business that has suffered greater interruption than a business that hasn’t suffered as great an interruption – that’s something we’re working toward,” she said.

The funds will go to four main areas: recovery grants for small businesses, direct aid for farmers, rental assistance awards and financial support for an economic diversification group.

The lion’s share of this money, about $29 million will go to a new round of small business aid. Mendiola said data collected from prior applicants allowed GEDA to estimate different ways to expand the program, which had 2,352 participants previously. While no official decisions have been made, utilizing new ways of measuring the pandemic’s financial impact could make it easier, or earn higher awards for some local companies.

“We required a rate of 25% interruption during the lockdown. So we were thinking, ‘What if we lowered that to 20% or 15% - how many more businesses would qualify? What if we changed the max award to $60,000 from $50,000?’ So we just ran down different scenarios and presented them to the governor.”

A main eligibility requirement will be documented business interruption in 2020 when compared to 2019. How much the interruption will be and what taxes or income will be used to prove this interruption, will be decided following stakeholder meetings with businesses and organizations like the island’s chambers of commerce. Other pending details like allowable uses of the grant funds and how new federal aid for restaurants affect an application will also be up for discussion, according to Mendiola.

“This process has never been done in a vacuum. We have our stakeholders that helped us get the first round of grants off the ground, and we anticipate they’re going to help us get the second round off the ground,” Mendiola said. “We have stakeholder meetings planned in the coming weeks to talk through what we’re thinking of doing, and get their feedback.”

A specific aid program will also be developed for local farmers. Many did not qualify for previous federal assistance, which was geared toward large-scale agricultural operations, according to Mendiola. That gap in relief, along with unique circumstances over how farmers pay taxes and secure labor were some of the factors considered before tailoring a program specifically for this industry.

“We went to the farmers’ co-op annual meeting. The farmers had asked that we work with them and consult with them on the program design. There is some desire to not really even look at (business) interruption and look at economic development as more of the focus,” Mendiola said. “If a farmer wants to install more fencing, or expand their irrigation system – we could classify these funds as a rebuilding grant instead of an interruption grant.”

Approved, but unfunded rent assistance applications will obligate $1.8 million from GEDA’s request. About 292 businesses are awaiting these awards from a previously created program using $3 million from the CARES Act, Mendiola said.

Another $5 million will be used to shore up initiatives from the governor's Economic Diversification Working Group. Members are working on developing 11 industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, developing a Silicon Village initiative, ship repair, aquaculture and agriculture, and satellite launch industry.

The full request is still pending the governor’s approval, according to Mendiola. Final aid program specifics, like eligibility requirements and award amounts will also need to be adopted by GEDA’s board of directors.

“If money is in the bank by May, our goal is to pull the trigger (on these programs) no later than after our May board meeting,” she said.