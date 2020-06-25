"Guam is important to us," a four-star general who will soon become the next Air Force chief of staff said on Wednesday at a conference call with reporters.

General Charles Q. Brown Jr., Pacific Air Forces' commander, made the statement.

Asked about Guam's role in the nation's Indo-Pacific defense strategy, Brown said: "Well, Guam is a very strategic location. I think, and as most folks may be aware, there’s active work there to improve the facilities on Guam as we – because it is the westernmost territory for the United States and acts as a strategic hub."

"We’re also working our missile defense capabilities for homeland defense. We’re also working very closely with VOX Space for some space launch capability – and so that’s one piece. And then, we’re also working with the Marine Corps, more so on the Navy, Department of Navy side. There is some buildup that will happen based on Marine presence that will come into Guam."

VOX Space LLC is a U.S. subsidiary of Virgin Orbit LLC which is working with the Air Force to launch satellites from Guam using modified aircraft.

On May 7, VOX Space signed a new agreement with the Department of the Air Force, allowing the company’s LauncherOne system to conduct missions to space from Andersen Air Force Base.

VOX Space President Mandy Vaughn and U.S. Air Force 36thWing Commander Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell signed the Commercial Space Operations Support Agreement Annex in early April, setting the stage for VOX Space’s first launch from Andersen, the company announced.

After successfully demonstrating all major vehicle assemblies and completing an extensive flight test program, the Virgin Orbit team is in the midst of final preparations for an orbital launch demonstration expected soon, the company stated.

Brown said Singapore is also looking at putting a training squadron on Guam.

“It’ll get established roughly about 2029. And so, Guam is important to us – very important location for just day-to-day operations, but also for assurance and deterrence, and it’s something that we will look to continue to invest in and protect as we go forward," he added.