General election turnout lowest level since 1950

Guam saw its lowest voter turnout in 70 years, nearly 52%, during the 2020 general election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on a review of Guam Election Commission data, 51.96% is the lowest voter turnout since 1950.

This means that only 29,034 voters cast their ballots this year out of 55,880 registered voters.

The other 26,846 or 48% stayed home, possibly out of concern about catching or spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

GEC Commissioner Patrick Civille and GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the COVID-19 pandemic was the main culprit behind the low voter turnout, but they welcomed the tremendous early voting of nearly 13,000 or 23% of registered voters, inclusive of homebound voting and ballots mailed in from off island.

Across the nation, the pandemic shattered early voting records. A record-breaking number of voters cast their ballots in advance of Election Day to avoid crowds and long lines and to decrease their risk of getting or spreading the virus.

Civille also said that 2020 being a nongubernatorial election year also played a part in the voter participation rate on Guam.

Guam's voter turnout has ranged from 67% to 92% from 1950 to 2018, easily beating the U.S. national voter turnout of about 40% to 60%, according to Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sara Thomas-Nededog.

The 67% voter turnout for Guam was recorded in the 2018 gubernatorial election and the 2012 election.

Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam, said 52%, while low for Guam, is "actually a good turnout."

"In a four-year peak election, we often have over 60% turnout. That should happen in 2022," he said.

McNinch said the Nov. 17 runoff race for delegate could have a better voter turnout.

"There is a second bite at the apple. We don’t know how many will vote in a runoff. It could be well above 52% in this kind of race. On the other hand, it could be lower also," McNinch said.