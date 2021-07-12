The Guam Solid Waste Authority is requesting a $20 million budget appropriation for fiscal year 2022, but that's just enough to make ends meet and is less than the agency's true needs, GSWA General Manager Larry Gast said during a budget hearing June 30.

Unlike other line agencies, GSWA is tasked with earning its own revenue, and despite 3% annual revenue increases predicted by the rate model authorized by the District Court of Guam – a model that is the basis for the agency's finances – GSWA revenues have remained flat at just about $19.3 million each year, according Gast.

During the pandemic last year, revenues dropped to about $18.2 million.

GSWA lost nearly $3 million in revenues throughout the past two budget cycles, and needed to borrow money from its unrestricted reserves, which are intended for garbage truck replacement and other needs. The agency is anticipating another shortfall this year.

The bulk of the fiscal 2022 request, $13 million, is dedicated to contractual obligations, and all GSWA contracts have certain annual increases, according to Gast.

"So with revenue being flat and the start of COVID actually losing money, we are in a very precarious situation," he added. "We have to find a way to replace the funds that we lost and then to replace the money that we had to take from our reserve accounts," he added later.

The agency's rates have been in effect since 2012.

Islandwide collection

Part of GSWA's outlook for fiscal 2022 is to investigate islandwide collection, which would mean requiring residents to pay for garbage collection. This would greatly reduce the amount of illegal dumping, according to Gast, and is a suggested solution to the agency's underfunding.

The move to islandwide collection would not only require legislative changes, GSWA would also need to invest in equipment, staff and facilities.

But it's unclear what the rate might become with islandwide collection because the funding mechanisms are not in place, Gast said in response to Sen. Joe San Agustin, who asked if the rate might change.

"We don't know what the law will be that will tell us," Gast said. "If we have to put a surcharge on the customers that can pay, to pay for the customers that can't pay, then yes, the rates will be going up. But if there's going to be an outside funding source, particularly from the General Fund, that covered the people who are currently receiving government assistance, then the rates can pretty much stay the same."

There are several things that have to be taken into account, he added. The agency will have to go before the Public Utilities Commission to address any rate changes. There are other things GSWA will try to do to eliminate cost and discounts that were given, set up by the federal receiver, Gast said.

"I'm hoping to keep rates steady, that's why I'm looking at the islandwide collection. If we don't have the islandwide collection, we'll probably end up having to raise rates significantly," he added.

A rate increase was recommended by a management audit and rate study developed by PUC consultants, which did not account for COVID-19-related impacts.

GSWA has been operating under a partial receivership. Gast said the agency should be completely out of receivership by January 2022, and take responsibility over the post-closure of the Ordot dump, which is currently under the supervision of the receivership.