As a strategic military location, Guam has earned the moniker, “the tip of the spear," but could the island one day be known as the "Iron Island?"

The Iron Dome Defense System, IDDS-A, has been on island since mid-October as part of Operation Iron Island. The primary focus of the U.S. Army is to gather data on the IDDS-A in an environment such as Guam.

Led by Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, commanding general of the 94th Army, Air and Missile Defense Command, the Iron Dome's deployment to the island is temporary. Holler said there is no plan now to deploy the IDDS-A permanently, which means that by mid-December, only the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system will remain on the island.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The truck-mounted THAAD missile interceptor was deployed to Guam during a time when North Korea threatened Guam as it conducted missile tests. Over the years, missile defense for the region has changed with significant advances made by China, including the Dongfeng-26 intermediate-range missile, dubbed the “Guam killer” by Beijing.

“There’s a lot of talk about China right now, just based on their rhetoric, their actions, their dealings with peaceful nations in the region. That’s why there’s been a lot of talk about China. But, really we try to look at it more holistically across the theater. We are constantly assessing our operational environment, looking at how that may be changing, adversaries that may be developing, new technologies that threaten peace in the regional status quo."

'Evolution of the threat'

"As you look at the advancement of potential adversaries, whether it's China or anywhere else in the region, what they may be doing, you got to be prepared to do something 360, multiaccess type of capability to be prepared to defend against something like that, so that’s just part of the evolution of the threat, not in just this part of the region, but the world.” Holler said.

Although Operation Iron Island is not in response to any threats or adversaries in the region, the U.S. military has kept tabs on its competitors.

China’s anti-access area denial capability advancements are among potential challenges.

“There’s been significant advances in what we call anti-access area denial type capabilities, so in other words, anybody who we may be a potential strategic competitor with or even an adversary, we've seen very significant investment in these A2AD capabilities,” Holler said, in part.

Holler said the Army is constantly assessing the operations environment.

“When they increase their capability and capacity, we need to have a response on the active defensive side and even on the offensive side as well," Holler said.

“We saw the same sort of thing in the Cold War. Not calling this a Cold War, but it's similar types of circumstances,” Holler said.

The deployment of the Iron Dome to Guam has taught the military a lot, Holler said, from deployment and requirements to deploy, to sustainment of the weapons system.

Holler said the lessons learned would help should there be a need to defend Guam, as well as be used in the development of a U.S. version of the Iron Dome.

While the Iron Dome is on Guam, the Army will continue to learn about the placement of the systems, and communications capabilities between the IDDS-A and THAAD, he added.

'Very successful experiment'

“Without giving too much detail, it's been a very, very successful experiment. We have pages of information to go back through and do our after-action review. That’s what we’re here to do, kind of sort out how we would do it and what are the changes,” Holler said.

Operation Iron Island, however, will not include live-fire exercises on Guam.

He said a live-fire exercise was conducted before deploying to Guam.

As it stands, Guam has only the THAAD ballistic missile defense system.

The closest Patriot anti-missile battery is in Japan. When it comes to defending the island against threats, Holler said, the Patriot could be deployed rapidly.

The U.S. has active partnerships with 11 nations in the region. Holler said there has been tremendous willingness with partners to conduct bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Sense of urgency to work closely with allies

“We do things in the live world, in the virtual world, sometimes we put them together live/virtual instructional environments so we are going to do more of that with our partners and allies. We are the security and cooperation partner of choice. A lot of the actions of folks like China has really given a sense of urgency to other nations to work more closely. There has been tremendous willingness not only to do bilateral but multilateral exercises and as we had that increased appetite to do more of that obviously we are taking every opportunity we can.”

Real-world exercises, such as those in Australia, captured a lot of firsts for the U.S. Army and the Australian Army, Holler said.

“That’s the first time the Patriot ever fired in the Southern Hemisphere. The first time we’ve gone to Australia and did a live fire, just going down there and starting that, now there’s multiple opportunities to do this on a routine basis and then other partnering nations are willing to come and participate,” Holler said.

On Guam, a key collaborator has been the Guam Army National Guard, which has provided security for the THAAD. Holler said there is precedent for expanding the role of the Guam Army National Guard.

Although the Iron Dome’s deployment will come to an end next month, there is a possibility that it may return. In light of this, The Guam Daily Post asked if the Army air defense presence on the island would increase.

“Here’s what I can tell you is this is something that we look at,” Holler said.