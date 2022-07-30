Genome sequencing machine still in limbo

A few minor materials and the construction of an airtight wall to separate the genome sequencing machine from the rest of the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory are all that's keeping the machine from being utilized, according to DPHSS interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero.

However, what's less clear is when those requirements will be met.

"I was hoping it's going to be done by now, but, obviously, I'm wrong. To be honest, I really don't know," Leon Guerrero said during Thursday's weekly media briefing on COVID-19.

Guam has been sending samples off island for genome sequencing to identify strains of COVID-19 variants and subvariants, but it can take a significant amount of time to return results.

The latest genome sequencing results obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 43 cases of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 from Guam samples. These samples, however, were collected in mid-April.

Officials are waiting for results from more recent samples, which could confirm that the BA.5 omicron subvariant – now the dominant strain in the United States – has made it to Guam. For now, officials postulate the subvariant is on island already, although there is no solid evidence without the sequencing results to confirm.

Guam does have a genome sequencing machine, estimated to cost $25,000, which should hasten the identification of variants on island. But it has remained unused.

"Public Health can't build the wall (for the machine). And when I talked to (the Department of Public Works), they also, because it has to be airtight, unfortunately they can't do it for us," Leon Guerrero said Thursday.

The wall needs to be airtight to prevent contamination.

"We have to hire an outside contractor, and if nobody picks up the bid, we have to wait for a certain amount of time before we call it an emergency and hire somebody outside the bid process. We always have to go through the bidding process and that's what's taking up the most time right now," Leon Guerrero added.