GEPA: 12 beaches polluted

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released the results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Jan. 21. The following recreational waters were identified as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Togcha Beach - Cemetery;

• Asan: Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp; Padre Palomo Park Beach

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay; Inarajan Pool;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

An additional advisory includes Tanguisson Beach. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson Beach.

Three fish/shellfish advisories remain in effect, according to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Service.

• Orote Point: A seafood advisory was issued in 2001 for the west side of Orote Peninsula (Rizal Beach to Spanish Steps) and Gabgab beach in Apra Harbor. The advisory extends 600 feet from shore. Seafood caught in these areas may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat. This includes fish, shellfish and algae or sea grapes. Fish samples were taken in 2001.

• Agana Swamp: An advisory was issued regarding fish and shellfish in the Agana Swamp and River in 2000. The advisory was issued after test results showed fish and eels in the river and swamp area had higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

• Cocos Lagoon: A fish consumption advisory for Cocos Lagoon has been in effect since 2006.

Information was provided in a press release.