GEPA: 5 areas not safe for swimming

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency has identified the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards during the latest weekly testing:

• Togcha Beach, Agat

• Hagåtña Bayside Park and West Hagåtña Bay

• Merizo Pier • Toguan Bay, Umatac

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, according to GEPA. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.