GEPA advisory includes 17 island beaches

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released its weekly beach advisory for 43 samples taken the week of Jan. 28. It identified 17 beaches as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Cemetery;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park; Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp; Padre Palomo Park Beach; West Hagåtña Bay - Park; West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Pool;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Alupang Tower Beach; East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

An additional advisory still exists for Tanguisson Beach. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed.

Three island beaches continue to also have shellfish/fish advisories.

• Orote Point: Advisory issued in 2001 for the for the west side of Orote Peninsula (Rizal Beach to Spanish Steps) and Gabgab Beach in Apra Harbor. The advisory extends 600 feet from shore. Seafood caught in these areas may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat.

• Agana Swamp: An advisory was issued regarding fish and shellfish in the Agana Swamp and River in 2000. The advisory was issued after test results showed fish and eels in the river and swamp area had higher levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

● Cocos Lagoon: A fish consumption advisory for Cocos Lagoon has been in effect since 2006. The advisory stems from fish tissue sampling conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard that indicated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) above U.S. EPA recommended screening value for those fishing in recreational waters. The advisory applies only to consuming fish and does not cover swimming, wading or other recreational activities in the lagoon.

Information was provided in a press release.