GEPA forum: ‘Educate While We Regulate’

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is inviting local businesses to celebrate the golden occasion at the “Educate While We Regulate” forum, coming up at the end of March.

The construction and industry forum will highlight GEPA programs and projects to provide a “unique and informative opportunity to receive timely (and) practical information, in a variety of key areas, impacting your company’s operations,” the agency announced in a press release.

Companies on island must be knowledgeable in the areas of compliance and enforcement, GEPA said, and the construction and industry forum will help to educate those the agency regulates.

"This forum will provide a platform for environmental management peers to exchange experiences, best practices and ideas related to current and emerging issues associated with project planning and execution,” GEPA stated.

The details of the topics are still being finalized by engineers, agency spokesperson Nic Lee told The Guam Daily Post.

The GEPA Pesticide Enforcement Program also will be conducting Core and Cat-7 exams, subject to availability.

The event is free, but participants must register by 5 p.m. March 24 to secure a seat. Registration can be made through eventbrite.com.

The "Educate While We Regulate" forum is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29 at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.