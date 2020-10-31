GEPA issues advisory for island beaches

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued its weekly advisory, identifying more than half the island's beaches as being polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards.

Of the 43 samples taken the week of Oct. 29, these beaches were listed on the advisory:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek, Togcha Beach - Cemetery and Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach (West) and Asan Bay Beach

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp, Padre Palomo Park Beach, West Hagåtña Bay - Park and West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay;

• Piti: Piti Bay, Santos Memorial Park and United Seamen's Service;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay and Umatac Bay.

Residents are reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in these waters could result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

An additional advisory was issued for Tanguisson Beach. No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson.

Information was provided in a press release.