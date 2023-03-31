GEPA stresses forward thinking at forum

An educational refresher was held by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday during which contractors, developers and designers gathered to learn about what the agency does for the island.

Stakeholders were invited to participate in the Construction and Industry Forum for GEPA’s 50th anniversary, which centered around a theme of “Educate While We Regulate,” according to Jesse Cruz, environmental monitoring and analytical services administrator.

“(It is our goal) to have all of our stakeholders here to go through and meet all of our agency staff and hear about some of the major permitting and construction issues that we’ve seen to help them move forward, so their projects don’t get as delayed or make their projects better,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post. “And, at the end of the day, to help better protect the environment, … to share what’s going on and remind people of the permitting and what Guam EPA does and the whole nine yards.”

Cruz said the forum was geared toward companies, engineers, regulators, designers, the petroleum industry, the recycling industry, government entities and representatives from the military.

Speakers addressed permit reviews, the approval system and what GEPA looks for in an application.

“The things that are a little more glaring and other things for how to avoid enforcements,” said Cruz.

Recycling, littering

The forum also focused on the more visible problems on the island which, according to Cruz, included issues like recycling and illegal dumping.

“I think that’s why our talks are more centered around those. But we wanted to show what the rest of the agency does, because we are more than just that,” he said. “A lot of people don’t see the monitoring that we do or the drinking water protection program that we have or the groundwater program or the pesticides program or the radon program.”

Cruz classified those enforcement activities as “niche” within GEPA.

“We’re hoping that the rest of the government agencies that we deal with get a better understanding of what exactly we do, because we have been lax in getting the message out and so we’re trying to reinvigorate and reengage everybody,” Cruz said. “We are more than just recycling and permitting.”

GEPA does have enforcement capabilities, however, it is not their wish to have to use this option, he said.

“We’d rather have compliance on the front-end, because, at the end of the day, we really want to protect the environment,” said Cruz.

He clarified enforcement measures are “after the fact” and not only is the environment impacted, but additional cleanup work would have to be conducted to remedy whatever problems were created.

“We all live here. They live here. No one wants a damaged island. It’s only one island. We want to try and educate everyone to be forward thinking and be more proactive in this whole process,” he said.

According to Cruz, GEPA wants the community to know that they are available and accessible and they encourage people to call in at any time to ask questions.

“It’s built into our name. We’re here to protect the environment. The rules and regulations are all to do that,” he said.