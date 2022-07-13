GEPA to issue citations for owners of abandoned and burned vehicles

To date, 1,025 abandoned vehicles, 542 large household appliances and other white goods, 47 cubic yards of green waste and 18 cubic yards of loose metals have been collected throughout the island, but the effort is far from complete and poses its fair share of challenges.

"We have been doing investigations on the … road across Camp Blaz, located in NCS, Dededo. The strip of utilities easements for (Guam Waterworks Authority) consists of maybe five to eight wells, there's 1,000-foot wellhead protection zones that basically overlap. On that strip we counted 50 junk vehicles, 20 of which is burnt, over the Northern Aquifer 1,000-foot wellhead protection zone," Guam Environmental Protection Agency representative Glenn San Nicolas said during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting held Tuesday.

GEPA is concerned about the potential environmental hazards from the vehicles that were burned.

"The individuals burning these vehicles – we don't know what is being left in the vehicles when they burn them and so that could be potential contamination leaking into the protection well zone, and we definitely want to eliminate that," said GEPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero.

One way is through issuing citations to the owners of the abandoned vehicles. GEPA is working on tracking down the last listed owner of each abandoned vehicle, based on its vehicle identification number.

The vehicle's owner will be contacted, issued a citation and dealt with in court, GEPA said.

A problem with abandoned vehicles on island is that, despite previous efforts to remove the hazards, mayors continue to find themselves back where they started.

The reason stated during the meeting: The procurement cap is below the needs of some villages, including Dededo, Mangilao, Barrigada, Tamuning and Yigo.

"It's actually the five largest villages because of that procurement cap they've exceeded. Dededo in the first week exceeded the fee on the allotted cars that (Mayor Melissa Savares) could pick up," Mayor Robert Hofmann said.

One idea the Mayors' Council of Guam has considered is dividing Dededo into the 14 service areas noted in the Guam Census, but that was not allowable under procurement laws.

Another idea Hofmann said the mayors' council weighed was to hand the reins over to the Department of Public Works.

"That was the other thought, is let DPW be the one to take care of all the abandoned vehicles. Have it open where they can go because they are limited by per-village area. They can actually get an open-as-needed basis," he said.

He said this would work well for Dededo, Mangilao, Barrigada, Tamuning and Yigo.

GEPA agreed that DPW should get involved.

"We definitely could do something innovative and get DPW involved," Leon Guerrero said. "But because of the restrictions or allowances of how we can spend that money, it would probably need to be done through an agreement with the mayors' council with DPW as a contractor, or something of that nature."

Hofmann reported that GEPA gave $650,000 more for cleanup programs, and more funding means more hazards littering villages can be cleared up.

"The purchase orders for bins, loose metals and greens will be issued next week to the different mayors. We are still doing the abandoned vehicles, tires and white goods removals, those are ongoing," Hofmann said.

But there's another challenge related to discarded white goods.

"This isn't the best news and I apologize, but what we are finding is the recyclers like the refrigerators and freezers, and the insulation foam that they have is becoming a problem that a lot of the recyclers now are not entertaining the collection of refrigerators and freezers right now," Leon Guerrero said.