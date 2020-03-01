GEPA to remove neglected coral reef project

Off the coast of Merizo in Cocos Lagoon lies a mountain of old rubber tires from the 1970s – a 50-year-old forgotten experiment to create an artificial reef that resulted in minimal progress to date.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is seeking a contractor and hopes to start removing the tires by this summer.

From the mid- to late-1970s, the method of using tires to create artificial reefs was popular and considered cutting-edge science. "Us biologists always thought it was a win-win – a way to dispose of waste and a way to create habitat and structure," said Jesse Cruz, division administrator and biologist for the GEPA Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services Division.

"The monitoring of (the tire reef) stopped around the same time," Cruz said. "Basically, because it wasn't doing what it was created to do – create habitat and substrate for corals and habitat for fish."

Cruz said the artificial reef was forgotten by the people who started the project and it wasn't until recent years, when a group of scuba divers rediscovered the tire reef, that the neglected project came to light.

After 50 years, Cruz said, the coral cultivation experiment resulted in minimal progress.

"It's still not doing what it's supposed to do for whatever reason," he said. "We're not sure if it was placed in the wrong habitat. The tires themselves, tires from the '70s, maybe there was something that was in it that inhibited growth."

Cruz cited a similar instance, in which 2 million tires were dumped off the coast of Florida and caused more harm than good to the environment.

"It was a full large-scale removal. They were breaking apart from whatever configuration they had and were causing more damage," Cruz said. "So we're all worried that the same thing would happen to these tires ... so that's why we ultimately decided to have them removed instead of just leaving them there.

According to Cruz, there are two artificial reefs created in the lagoon: The first reef has 700 to 800 tires, and the second reef has 1,500 to 2,500 tires.

However, Cruz said, GEPA isn't sure if it has found the first artificial reef, because the number of tires counted doesn't match the total amount that should be there.

Cruz said GEPA thinks there's another layer of tires that could be covered by sediment and the agency will continue to search for more tires later this summer.

Crane and cables

With the support of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program Removal Grant, the agency was awarded $250,000 and sent out a request for proposal for a contractor to remove and dispose of the tires, Cruz said. The RFP closes March 4.

According to Cruz, the tires are about 30 feet down and deploying divers to remove the tires may prove difficult.

The preferred method, he said, is to utilize a crane and commercial divers to hook up cables to retrieve tires from the ocean.

With Guam having limited access to cranes or barges on the ocean, he said, GEPA will also consider the winning bidder's method of removal.

Transplanting coral

After the removal of the tires, Cruz said, GEPA will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources to transplant coral within the lagoon.

According to Cruz, there are about a dozen coral growing on the tires. "We're going to be transplanting as much as we can prior to removal," he said.

Although GEPA did not do any fish surveys around that area of the lagoon, he said, there weren't many fish present.

According to the agency, the tires will be sent off island after removal.