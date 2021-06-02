Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited military bases on Guam on May 28 while Britain's flagship aircraft carrier heads to the Philippine Sea.

The visit emphasized the value of the partnership between the United States and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to military officials.

The visit is the latest high-profile move of some of America's European allies to show a strength of unity in the Asia-Pacific.

Britain's aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth is leading a flotilla, alongside two destroyers, two frigates, a submarine and two support ships on its journey of 26,000 nautical miles over 28 weeks. The group will sail through the contested South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by China and southeast Asian countries, on its way to the Philippine Sea, Reuters reported. The group will be joined by a U.S. destroyer and a frigate from the Dutch Navy, according to Reuters.

The German defense minister spent part of the day on Andersen Air Force Base. Air Force officials provided an overview of the 36th Contingency Response Group Agile Combat Employment concepts, according to the Air Force.

Agile Combat Employment is the new warfighting concept that Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency. The German defense minister also spent part of the day touring and meeting the crew of the USS Charleston, a littoral combat ship.

Charleston’s commanding officer explained the ship’s mission and role during their current rotational deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet.

“USS Charleston was honored to host Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer. This visit was a great opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relationship,” said Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, commanding officer, Charleston Gold Crew.

While touring the ship, the crew signified German-designed engineering equipment integrated into the LCS. The main propulsion diesel engines, ship’s service diesel generator, and other engineer equipment are based on designs by German company MTU Aero Engines, according to the Navy.

Charleston recently completed a joint mission with U.S. Coast Guard in the Western and Central Pacific under the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) to reduce and eliminate illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing, combat transnational crimes, and enhance regional security. Charleston embarked a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team to support the OMSI, a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Defense Department assets to support regional stability and partnerships in Oceania.