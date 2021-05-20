A woman was placed under arrest after being accused of assaulting a 15-month-old child known to her.

According to court documents, Mehgan Roselle Taisague, 23, told the child to stop playing in the dirt, but when he continued to play Taisague slapped his back.

She then allegedly lifted the child off the ground by one of his arms and hit his face several times.

A witness told police that she recorded the incident on her cellphone for a few seconds before she ran over to tell Taisague to stop. That's when she told the witness, "Get away, you're not a mother," documents state.

The witness tried to take the child away, documents state, but Taisague refused to hand him over.

The witness said the child's mouth was bleeding when she reported the incident to police.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department noted the child did not have any life-threatening injuries, but that he began showing signs of serious internal bleeding, according to the magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers also watched the cellphone video that allegedly showed the suspect slap the child's face seven times.

Taisague allegedly admitted to dangling the victim by his arms several times, adding that nothing bad had ever happened.

Responders told Taisague she ran the risk of seriously injuring the baby. She then rolled her eyes before admitting to hitting a 4-year-old known to her multiple times in the past, documents state.

As the children were being taken into the custody of Child Protective Services, Taisague tried to kiss the 4-year-old goodbye. After three failed attempts, she got upset and allegedly began to swing her arms at the child.

She quickly stopped after she noticed that one of the responding officers was still in the room, documents state.

Taisague was charged with child abuse as a third-degree felony and attempted child abuse as a misdemeanor.