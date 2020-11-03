'Get out and vote safely'

Voting hours Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Guam voters will head to the polls today under the highest level of pandemic condition of readiness, but officials and observers are hopeful that more than 20,000 of the remaining 43,000 voters will safely cast their vote.

That's in addition to the nearly 13,000 who already voted ahead of Election Day.

On the eve of the election, projected total voter turnout changed to between 60% and 70%. That's 33,000 to 38,000-plus voters.

Despite the uncertainties of actual voter turnout, one could still expect a festive Election Day, campaign teams said.

"No matter how hard we try to limit certain activities, we can't control the energy and passion when it comes to the election, the candidates and the supporters," said Chris Roberto, deputy campaign manager for Sen. Wil Castro, a Republican delegate candidate.

There won't be too much handshaking, hugging and gatherings around buffet tables that once were signature election traditions before the pandemic.

But Roberto said the waving will still be as animated, with upbeat music in the background, some dancing, and food and drinks.

Due to the governor's executive order on social gatherings, Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada, a senatorial candidate, said the party will not be coordinating any hospitality tents at the village precincts or the GOP headquarters on Election Day.

'Making noise'

"However, we are not discouraging our candidates from making any noise on Election Day by their presence, motorcades or waves," he said. "All we ask is that we observe all the safety guidelines."

These include wearing masks, social distancing, and assuring that gatherings are within the legal capacity, he said.

'Beauty of democracy'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who availed of the early voting process, called on those who haven't voted yet to "exercise your sacred right to vote and have a voice in choosing our leaders that will protect our island, lead its success and improve our well being."

"This is the beauty of our democracy. Let your voice be heard through your vote," the Democrat governor said.

Sarah Nededog, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam, encouraged voters to head to the polls so they can elect candidates who are committed to a process and a partnership with diverse communities. She voiced hope that those elected would "come to an agreement about the solutions we need to bring our island forward."

"There’s about 43,000 more voters who have yet to come out. Please, please go out and vote and encourage your friends and family to do likewise. And if there is someone who needs a ride, please give them a ride," she said.

Ada, of the Republican Party, is also calling on the remaining 40,000-plus voters to "come out and vote" so that they can choose a "strong leadership" for the next two to four years.

60%-70% turnout

Officials and political parties expect a total voter turnout of 60% to 70% for the 2020 general election.

In 2016, the last non-gubernatorial election, voter turnout was 69% or 35,854 votes cast.

GEC member Jerry Crisostomo, of the Republican Party of Guam, is still projecting 20,000-plus voters today.

This is in addition to the nearly 13,000 who already voted via in-office absentee voting, homebound voting and off-island voting.

That's a voter turnout of about 60%, he said.

"But I remain hopeful and optimistic that overall turnout can exceed 65% to 70%," Crisostomo said on the eve of Election Day.

Ron McNinch, associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam, said he would guess at least 19,000 more will vote on Election Day in addition to nearly 13,000 votes that are already in, or nearly 60%.

"We usually have a 60% turnout at the general election," he said. "This means about 19,000 or so should vote on Tuesday all else equal."

The current projection for voter turnout is about the same number of Guam self-employed and employees who have been laid off or furloughed, or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has claimed 79 lives and infected 4,693 others.

"We hope to see upwards of 50% of that remaining (43,000 voters) numbers. So if we get 20,000 to 30,000 people voting on Nov. 3rd, it would be awesome," Nededog, of the Democratic party of Guam said. That's a turnout of 60%-plus.

Safety measures

GEC has put in place health and safety measures so voters, election workers, precinct officials and others at the polling places do not spread or get the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Get out and vote safely," Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said as Election Day preparations are in high gear.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are 22 polling sites. There's only one changed polling site this year, and that's for Agat. Voting will be at the Oceanview Middle School, Pangelinan said. Signs were posted to indicate the change.

With the required social distancing, GEC said lines at polling places could be longer than usual but it helps prevent the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The seven-member GEC will convene at 8 p.m. at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, which is the Election Return Center, for the vote counting using three new tabulators.

Processing of ballots by precinct officials could also take longer than usual. Only the first 30 precincts or about 150 people will be allowed in the Election Return Center to ensure social distancing.

As precincts complete their process, more precinct officials will be allowed in.

But that could be cushioned by the more efficient speed of the new tabulators or vote counting machines, which won't stop every time there's over-votes or write-in votes.

Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan, who's not seeking reelection, said COVID-19 has impacted so many lives so she hopes voters will observe the safety guidelines when they vote.

"Please get out and vote. Your vote is your voice. But please do so safely," she said.