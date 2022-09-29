Residents can enjoy activities and ridge to reef festivities while celebrating Arbor Month and all trees do for our island ecosystems.

The Department of Agriculture's Forestry and Soil Resources Division, with University of Guam Sea Grant and several small businesses, are inviting the community to ArborFest, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Jeff’s Pirates Cove.

The event will be filled with products and displays for families and attendees, according to a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Smokey Bear and friends will be dancing to the music of Joe & Gene. Art and cultural activities, education and outreach information, a native tree maze, readings by UOG Press authors and more will also be available for local families to experience.

Guests can learn how to minimize their carbon footprint with a car show featuring Japanese mini cars, and can discover how to make coconut rhino beetle traps from dead coconut trees and rope from pågo trees.

Families will be able to listen to stories about a native tree and her jungle friends as well as purchase arbor art from local artists. TÅSA, a seafaring organization, will be present to explain how canoes are made, which trees are used, and the process involved. The Marianas Audubon Society will showcase bird nests and talk about the migratory birds that visit Guam every year. The Guam Beekeepers Association will be there with a taste of Guam honey, the release stated.

"Join the DOAG Hunter Education Program for simulated 'Shoot don’t shoot' scenarios, taste tea from DOAG Agriculture Development Services, meet DOAG DAWR’s ko’ko' bird, and learn about native trees from DOAG foresters," the department stated.

The Sea Grant outreach trailer will be there to showcase turtle research along with representatives from the UOG Marine Lab, UOG Center for Island Sustainability, and the UOG Community Nutrition Education Program with some tasty treats and recipes. The UOG Western Pacific Tropical Research Center will show its forests of Guam video and have forest health experts there to talk about trees and invasive species.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will have a demonstration pig corral and some brown tree snakes that want to get up close and personal.

Residents are encouraged to bring personal water bottles to refill at available water stations. There will be raffles and giveaways for attendees, fresh raw honey and produce for sale and seed and seedlings will also be available.