“Guam will soon take part in the world’s largest earthquake drill, the Great ShakeOut,” it was announced in a news release from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. According to GHS/OCD, the event encourages residents to practice the “earthquake response procedure: ‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ from wherever they are. The drill will last for one minute.”

GHS/OCD motivates residents to “increase earthquake preparedness and response by practicing how to protect themselves during an earthquake and how to ensure an earthquake disaster does not become a catastrophe,” the release stated. “The ShakeOut participation provides the opportunity to evaluate emergency plans, increase awareness of earthquake safety, and improve resiliency within your community.”

“Island residents are encouraged to register as your participation counts towards Guam’s growing number,” said Charles Esteves, Office of Civil Defense administrator. “As of today, Guam has over 11,000 people registered for the event. We see great participation from the K-12 schools and look forward to including more businesses, families, and individuals to help build a more resilient community.”

According to the release, “To participate in this year’s ShakeOut, residents must register online at www.shakeout.org/guam/ or call GHS/OCD at 671-475-9600 for assistance. The ShakeOut website provides drill manuals, tips on earthquake safety and other resources for developing a disaster plan. Residents may register as an individual, family, school, business, or other group and are encouraged to share photos of their ShakeOut experience on the Great Guam ShakeOut website.”

For more information, contact Earthquake and Tsunami Program Manager Denille Calvo at 671-475-9600 or via email at denille.calvo@ghs.guam.gov.