Get treats for supporting UOG at Halloween-themed drive-thru

An annual drive to raise funds for scholarships and programs at the University of Guam will kick off this Friday, in celebration of a safe Halloween.

UOG’s Endowment Foundation, as part of its “G is for Giving” campaign, will open up a drive-thru donation event from 3-5 p.m., complete with its Dean Circle office decked out for the holiday.

Residents who drop off donations at Friday’s fundraiser will receive a goody treat bag with information packets, according to a release from the university, making it a safe, fun way to start the Halloween weekend. Families and children are welcome.

“Events and activities like this one help bring awareness to students’ financial needs as they pursue their degrees,” said Katrina Perez, the foundation’s executive director “The generous donations from the community ensure that we can continue to facilitate programs and scholarships to help UOG students achieve their higher education goals.”

Funds donated through the campaign also pays for equipment and supports the university’s individual schools.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Since it launched in 2017, the “G is for Giving” campaign has raised more than $280,000. In those five years, more than $100,000 has been awarded to UOG students through scholarships, directly impacting their trajectory during their transformation from student to working professional, a release stated.

Scholarship opportunities set up through the foundation by various businesses, organizations, and residents bring students opportunities to receive financial awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Companies or individuals interesting in donating to support UOG can call 671-735-2957, email info@uogendowment.org or visit https://give.uog.edu for more information.

(Daily Post Staff)