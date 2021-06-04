Get vaccinated, win a prize: Governor to announce immunization incentives at 2 p.m. today

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at 2 p.m. today will announce a program that would offer incentives to get more people fully vaccinated and try to bring Guam closer to herd immunity against COVID-19.

The press conference will be livestreamed on The Guam Daily Post's Facebook page.

Guam follows the lead of several states that have offered creative -- and most of the time extravagant -- ways to incentivize people to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated.

Some states have been giving away food, free tickets to events, free beers, a chance at winning at least $1 million in raffle prizes, college scholarships, and free childcare, among other things. Businesses in those states have also been offering incentives of their own.

The governor's goal is achieve 80% herd immunity by the time Guam celebrates its 77th Liberation Day, which means at least 109,081 fully vaccinated individuals by then. As of Wednesday, 82,433 had been fully vaccinated.

A day prior to the governor's announcement, some residents who said they're not vaccinated yet suggested some ideas that could make them and their family members get immunized.

They included outright cash incentives, food and gas perks, laptops, PlayStation 5, school supplies and a chance to have their own home.

Others, however, said all they want is for the government to vaccinate them in their own house since they don't have means of transportation.

This story will be updated.