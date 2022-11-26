GFD: 17-year-old drowns in Mangilao

A 17-year-old girl drowned Friday afternoon, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido.

At 3:13 p.m. GFD rescue units, along with units from the Barrigada Fire Station, responded to Gregorio Perez Park off Route 15 in Mangilao for a reported drowning, Garrido said.

About 45 minutes later, rescue swimmers retrieved the body of a 17-year-old girl who was not given any emergency health care services, Garrido added.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the active case.

The drowning is the fifth for Guam in 2022.