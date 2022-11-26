GFD: 17-year-old drowns in Mangilao

DROWNING: Guam Fire Department units on Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2022, retrieved the body of a 17-year-old girl from the waters near Gregorio Perez Park off Route 15 in Mangilao. No emergency health services were administered and the Guam Police Department is investigating the death. Courtesy of Nick Garrido/Guam Fire Department

A 17-year-old girl drowned Friday afternoon, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido.

At 3:13 p.m. GFD rescue units, along with units from the Barrigada Fire Station, responded to Gregorio Perez Park off Route 15 in Mangilao for a reported drowning, Garrido said.

About 45 minutes later, rescue swimmers retrieved the body of a 17-year-old girl who was not given any emergency health care services, Garrido added.

The Guam Police Department is investigating the active case.

The drowning is the fifth for Guam in 2022.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you