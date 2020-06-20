Rescue teams are expected to resume their search in the morning for an 18-year-old man who went missing in the waters behind Marbo Cave in Mangilao.

At 2:41 p.m., GFD and U.S. Coast Guard units responded to a reported distressed swimmer, said Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

According to the reporting party, the 18-year-old male was part of a group of five hikers who went to a popular spot in the area to jump into the ocean from the cliff line, approximately 25 feet high. After landing in the water, the victim was pulled out by the current and unable to return. A bystander attempted to retrieve the individual, but was unsuccessful because of the rough seas, Reilly noted.

Witnesses were able to direct rescuers to the "last seen" location where GFD divers and surface swimmers conducted underwater searches.

The USCG launched their 45-foot SAFE boat and performed search patterns based on drift data from the USCG Command Center.

HSC-25 was also requested and conducted their aerial search while GFD engine company personnel conducted a cliff line search for the victim.

The USCGC Kiska, and Guam Police Department's Marine Patrol Division, were activated this evening to augment units as the search for the missing swimmer continues into the night.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.