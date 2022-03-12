GFD: Cooking gas leak caused restaurant fire

The explosion and fire that destroyed the Oriental Kitchen restaurant in Mangilao were caused by the accumulation of liquefied petroleum gas from a leaking gas line or appliance fitting, according to the Guam Fire Department.

However, the exact ignition source could not be determined, said GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. “The case will remain open, and a more definitive ignition source may be determined later with the introduction or discovery of new information,” he said.

No injuries were reported following the explosion.

The area has since been closed off, as owners plan to demolish the building.

Dozens of community members and businesses have come together to offer support for the restaurant that had been operating in the community for the past four decades.