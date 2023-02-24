A 40-year-old man drowned behind a cafe in Tumon, according to emergency responders.

The Guam Fire Department responded at 9:11 a.m. Thursday to a reported drowning behind Nana's Cafe in Tumon, according to GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido.

"Upon arrival, units found an approximately 40-year-old male on shore," Garrido said, before adding CPR was conducted en route to Guam Regional Medical City.

Prior to the reported drowning, the National Weather Service had issued an advisory of rip currents through Friday afternoon along east-facing reefs.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water," the advisory stated. "If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore, and call or wave for help."

Earlier drowning deaths

Garrido also confirmed the drowning marks the third one this year.

The first occurred Jan. 28, when a 68-year-old man was transported to Naval Hospital Guam and given CPR after being found at Talo'fo'fo' Bay, Post files state.

The second drowning occurred days later, on Jan. 30 at Tanguisson Beach, Dededo, when GFD responded to reports of distressed swimmers.

Of the two swimmers, one was able to make it to shore while the other was pulled from the water and found to be unconscious and unresponsive.

The male swimmer was given CPR as he was brought to Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña onboard the rescue boat and transported to Naval Hospital Guam, Post files state.