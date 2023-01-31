An unconscious and unresponsive male swimmer was pulled from the waters of Tanguisson Beach.

At 11:33 a.m. Monday the Guam Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and rescue units responded to reports of distressed swimmers at the Tanguisson Beach area, according to acting GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

About 20 minutes later, one of the swimmers was able to make it to shore, was treated by medic personnel and was transported to Guam Regional Medical City for further evaluation, Reilly said, adding another distressed swimmer was pulled from the waters.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“At 11:55 a.m. Rescue 2 picked up the other distressed swimmer, a male, unconscious and unresponsive,” said Reilly.

CPR was performed on the swimmer as he was brought to Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña on board the rescue boat and transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense announced Monday morning that the National Weather Service forecast a high risk of rip currents through the night for east-facing reefs.

Inexperienced swimmers were urged to stay out of the water. Officials also warned in the release that rip currents can pull even the best swimmers away from the shore into deep water.

Weekend drowning

Monday's rescue comes days after a 68-year-old man was also rushed to Naval Hospital on Saturday, following a separate incident at Talo'fo'fo' Bay.

According to Reilly, GFD units responded to the southern recreation site at around 1:10 p.m. in response to a reported drowning.

“Upon arrival, personnel confirmed CPR being performed on a 68-year-old male. The victim was transported to Naval Hospital by medic and (advanced life support) personnel with CPR being continued en route,” Reilly said in a statement released hours after the incident.

Just a day prior to Saturday's reported drowning, a high surf advisory was issued by the local National Weather Service office. The advisory discouraged swimmers from entering the water. An advisory warning of the high risk of rip currents was also issued. Large breaking waves were measured at 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone, according to a news release from GHS/OCD.

“If you are caught in a current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help,” the release stated.