GFD: Drowning victim, 68, sent to hospital

An elderly man was rushed to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam after a water-related incident in Talo'fo'fo' Bay on Saturday.

According Guam Fire Department acting spokesman Kevin Reilly, GFD units responded to the southern recreation area at around 1:10 p.m. in response to a reported drowning.

“Upon arrival, personnel confirmed CPR being performed on a 68-year-old male. The victim was transported to Naval Hospital by medic and (advanced life support) personnel with CPR being continued en route,” Reilly said in a statement released hours after the incident.

Just a day prior to the reported drowning, a high surf advisory was issued by the local National Weather Service office. The advisory discouraged swimmers from entering the water. A high risk of rip current advisory was also issued, which is in effect through Sunday night for east-facing reefs, while west-facing reefs saw high risk of rip currents through Saturday evening.

Large breaking waves were measured at 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone, according to a release from Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense.

Residents this weekend should expect “dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion,” according to NWS. “Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”