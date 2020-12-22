GFD emergency dispatcher tests positive for COVID-19

A Guam Fire Department medical dispatcher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The dispatcher was feeling ill on Monday and was tested the same day, according to spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

The employee went into active isolation per the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines. Additionally, the employee’s workstation was sanitized and E911 Center and personnel was shifted to GFD headquarters to allow for decontamination of the space.

“The Guam Fire Department is adamant about keeping our members safe. Utilizing our alternate site plan ensures that facilities are able to be properly sterilized before allowing employees to return. During the transition and temporary location use, there was no loss or disruption of emergency call services to the community”, said Fire Chief Daniel Stone.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, all decontamination measures were completed and normal operations have been restored.

Although employees at the E911 Center have been wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines while on duty, the other dispatchers that were on duty with the positive member have been instructed to quarantine at home until testing can be performed on Saturday.