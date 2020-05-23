The Guam Fire Department is fighting three large grass and trash fires.

One fire, includes grass and trash, is on Swamp Road in Dededo.

Another fire is along Umang Road, Agat, which GFD said fire surrounded an abandoned vehicle and the grassy area around it.

The third is a grass fire on Route 17, Vicente T. Borja St., Santa Rita.

There were no evacuation notices or road closures announced yet; however, GFD asks residents in the area to exercise caution as fire crews are working.

If the smoke or fire is a safety or medical concern for residents in these areas, they're asked to self-evacuate until it is safe to return, GFD stated.