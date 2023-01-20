GFD: Firefighters face cancer risk from chemicals in blazes

Every time firefighters enter burning buildings or battle blazes, their health is at risk. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, 74% of “line of duty" deaths among firefighters are a result of cancer – in many cases, brought on by exposure to harmful chemicals while on the job.

"Not only do firefighters deal with the immediate dangers while extinguishing fires, but they must also deal with the hazardous chemicals and gases they were exposed to after the fire," Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone told The Guam Daily Post. "We will continue to educate our personnel about the increased risks of cancer and to protect them by reducing exposure by following initiatives and recommendations from subject matter authorities."

In addition to structure fires, GFD receives a significant number of calls for unauthorized controlled burnings and grass fires, said GFD acting spokesperson Kevin Reilly. "During these fires, personnel can be exposed to smoke that can contain dangerous chemicals such as acid gases, benzene, styrene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)."

Every January, the island's fire department honors firefighters who have died of cancer. GFD joins the IAFF in raising awareness during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Reilly, some of the guidelines set forth by the IAFF and implemented by GFD to reduce exposure to carcinogens include:

• Soiled gear is not transported in the cab of firetrucks.

• Apparatus cabs are cleaned regularly and after every fire.

• Turnout gear is not allowed in firehouse living areas.

• Contaminated turnout gear is washed separately from other clothing items.

• Hands must be washed after handling turnout gear.

• When transporting gear in personal vehicles, it should be in a sealed container or bag and preferably not transported in the passenger compartment.

"Because firefighters face an increased risk of developing cancer, early and more frequent screenings are recommended," Reilly said. "As a 'Join The Fight' partner with Guam Cancer Care, GFD firefighters are able to avail themselves of cancer screenings and additional education (and) outreach materials. Along with tips for good nutrition and physical fitness."