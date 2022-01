Guam Fire Department units from the Piti, Hågat, and Humåtak Fire Stations are battling a large grass fire in the Santa Rita-Hågat area.

Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is assisting GFD to contain the blaze, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

"No residents have been evacuated; however, GFD recommends residents downwind close their windows and doors and/or voluntarily leave their residences if the smoke and ash causes health or safety concerns," Reilly stated.