Medics were administering CPR to at least one person who was involved in a car crash in Asan on Tuesday night.

Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department responded to a serious accident in Asan.

Two people were involved and one person required CPR.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is at the scene.

A concrete barrier that separated a construction zone is visibly displaced after the collision.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a concrete utility pole on the beach side of Route 1 in Asan.

This is a developing story.