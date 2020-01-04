A man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, fell approximately 100 feet, and died on Saturday afternoon, according to the Guam Fire Department.

Just before 11 a.m., the man fell into a cavern while hiking with a group to Talofofo caves.

GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said, "Due to the severity of the injuries from the fall, CPR was withheld. Rescuers are working to recover the body of the man."

There were 40 people who were part of the hike. They divided into four groups during the hike, but it wasn't until they got back together and made a count that they realized someone was missing.

The Guam Daily Post learned that when rescuers found the victim he didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. Reilly added that it was after informing medical control of the seriousness of his injuries, lifesaving measures were withheld.

The man was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

Safety

GFD responded to numerous hiking accidents last year. They encourage everyone to get out and enjoy nature and all the beauty of our island.

"That being said, safety is paramount," Reilly stated.

He provided the following guidelines for hikers:

• Staying on the trails and being aware of your surroundings is crucial; one of the many reasons hiking should be done during daylight hours only.

• Hiking as a group or at least one other person is also necessary, as is letting others that are not going know where you are headed, the route you intend to take, and what time you expect to return.

• Weather on Guam can deteriorate rapidly. Hikers should consult daily weather forecasts prior to starting your outdoor activity.

• Part of your plan for any hike should always be what to do in an emergency. Asking the questions like "Will I have cellphone service? Who will be designated to return to the trailhead to guide rescue personnel to your location?" will help to make your hike safer.

Finally, being fit for the hike you are planning and having the right equipment is critical.

The following is a list of some of the essential gear you should always have when trekking outdoors: