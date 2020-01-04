A man, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, fell approximately 100 feet, and died on Saturday afternoon, according to the Guam Fire Department.

Just before 11 a.m., the man fell into a cavern while hiking with a group to Talofofo caves.

GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said, "Due to the severity of the injuries from the fall, CPR was withheld. Rescuers are working to recover the body of the man."

The Guam Daily Post learned that when rescuers found the victim he didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. After informing medical control of the seriousness of his injuries, lifesaving measures were withheld.