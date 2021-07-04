GFD hopes negotiations for new E-911 system will be completed in week or so

The Guam Fire Department hopes to move on to the next development in the procurement of a new E-911 system within the next week or so. The process is still in the pre-award phase, meaning negotiations are still ongoing.

While there are numerous potential features of the Next Generation 911 system that GFD is purchasing, department spokeswoman Cherika Lou Chargualaf stated that the specifics won't be known until the procurement is complete, the vendor is selected and contracts are signed.

Once the procurement is finalized, the vendor will have up to one year to build out the system, although that doesn't necessarily mean GFD won't be able to use the new system until that time, Chargualaf said.

Fire Chief Daniel Stone stated in early June that the department was in final contract negotiations for the system and that he hoped a contract could be finalized within a few weeks.

Guam has been in need of a new E-911 system to replace the aging Motorola Centralink 2000 E-911 system. Officially known as a Public Service Answering Point, or PSAP, the E-911 system is the hub of the island’s emergency response system for the fire and police departments.

Dispatchers direct ambulances and patrol cars to the locations of emergencies in response to incoming calls. Location accuracy and phone number verification tools are critical.

GFD had known the current system was becoming obsolete since 2012 but did not consider upgrading a priority considering the grand scheme of its needs.

The fire department was more concerned about the lack of ambulances, fire trucks and other equipment at the time.

Then, during a legislative hearing in June 2018, the acting fire chief at that time acknowledged that between 2014 and 2017, nearly $4 million had been transferred out of the E-911 fund in violation of federal law.

That information prompted the commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission to admonish Gov. Eddie Calvo to stop diverting 911 funds.

Every month, Guam telecom providers assess a surcharge of no more than $1 on every residential and commercial telecom line.

That money is deposited into the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund, which is intended for the maintenance, repair and upgrade of the 911 system.

In January 2019, the Public Utilities Commission determined that the $3.8 million was improperly transferred from the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund to the General Fund during the Calvo administration.

Four months into her term, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration repaid the amount as directed by the PUC. However, lawmakers did not include language in subsequent budget bills that would appropriate the funds for their intended purpose, according to the governor.